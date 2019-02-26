We need to get digital ID right

Identity is vital for political, economic, and social opportunity. But systems of identification are archaic, insecure, lack adequate privacy protection, and for over a billion people, inaccessible. Digital identity is being defined now — and we need to get it right.

Discover the Alliance

We need to get digital ID right

Identity is vital for political, economic, and social opportunity. But systems of identification are archaic, insecure, lack adequate privacy protection, and for over a billion people, inaccessible. Digital identity is being defined now — and we need to get it right.

Discover our Approach

We need to get digital ID right

Identity is vital for political, economic, and social opportunity. But systems of identification are archaic, insecure, lack adequate privacy protection, and for over a billion people, inaccessible. Digital identity is being defined now — and we need to get it right.

Read our Manifesto

We need to get digital ID right

Identity is vital for political, economic, and social opportunity. But systems of identification are archaic, insecure, lack adequate privacy protection, and for over a billion people, inaccessible. Digital identity is being defined now — and we need to get it right.

Check out our Certification Mark
Slide-1
1.1 Billion

People Worldwide Live
Without A Digital ID

Slide-2
Identity data

is outside of
individual control

Slide-3
Protections for

privacy are
insufficient

Slide-4
Identity is

neither portable
nor persistent

Explore

Since 2016, ID2020 has advocated for ethical, privacy-protecting approaches to digital ID.

For the one in seven people globally who lacks a means to prove their identity, digital ID offers access to vital social services and enables them to exercise their rights as citizens and voters and participate in the modern economy. But doing digital ID right means protecting civil liberties and putting control over personal data back where it belongs...in the hands of the individual.

Every day, we rely on a variety of forms of identification to go about our lives: our driver’s license, passport, work badge and building access cards, debit and credit cards, transit passes, and more.

But technology is evolving at a blinding pace and many of the transactions that require identification are today being conducted digitally. From e-passports to digital wallets, online banking to social media accounts, these new forms of digital ID allow us to travel, conduct business, access financial and health records, stay connected, and much more.

While the move to digital ID has had many positive effects, it has been accompanied by countless challenges and setbacks, including large-scale data breaches affecting millions of people. Most of the current tools are archaic, insecure, lack appropriate privacy protections and commoditize our data. But that’s about to change and ID2020 is leading the charge.

We are businesses, nonprofits, governments and individuals...working in collaboration to ensure that the future of digital identity is, indeed, #goodID.

We are

Providing program support through our Catalytic Fund and Advisory Services to accelerate the uptake of good digital ID.

Learn More

Steering the market towards good digital ID solutions through our Certification Mark.

Learn More

Advocating for ethical approaches to digital ID.

Learn More
Closing the identity gap is an enormous challenge. It will take the work of many committed people and organizations coming together across different geographies, sectors and technologies. But it’s exciting to imagine a world where safe and secure digital identities are possible, providing everyone with an essential building block to every right and opportunity they deserve.
Peggy Johnson Executive VP, Business Development, Microsoft Corporation
Digital identity has the capacity to enable access to vital, life-saving services in many different development and humanitarian contexts, including by accelerating access to basic health care systems. I am excited to join ID2020's Executive Board, and guide the organization and partners in harnessing innovative technologies and multi-sectoral collaboration to benefit the world's most vulnerable populations.
Dr. Seth Berkley CEO, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance
Accenture has joined the ID2020 Alliance with partners like Microsoft to create an open, human-centric approach to identity. The alliance draws on advances in biometrics and innovative technologies and brings together expertise from business, government and non-government agencies.
Christine Leong Digital Identity Innovations Lead
Microsoft
Gavi
Accenture
Copy_of_Whats App_Image_2019-03-12_at_7.02.08_P.width-992
Good ID April 17, 2020

Advanced Technologies, Cultural Diversity, and Operational Constraints: The Need for Pilots

Read More
Pxetk Dk3_400x400
News Releases January 24, 2019

ID2020 Launches Technical Certification Mark

Read More
Can-Blockchain-Finally-Give-Us-The-Digital-Privacy-We-Deserve
Newsweek February 22, 2019

Can Blockchain Finally Give Us The Digital Privacy We Deserve?

Read More
Pxetk Dk3_400x400
News Releases December 19, 2018

2018: End of Year Letter

Read More
Forbes-30-under-30
Forbes February 11, 2019

Forbes 30 under 30

Read More
Pxetk Dk3_400x400
News Releases September 14, 2018

ID2020 Alliance launches inaugural pilots, welcomes new partners at annual Summit

Read More
Establishing-identity-is-a-vital-risky-and-changing-business
The Economist December 18, 2018

Establishing identity is a vital, risky and changing business

Read More
Pxetk Dk3_400x400
News Releases May 29, 2018

ID2020 Alliance announces new additions to Board of Directors

Read More
Mobile-ID-World-Indonesian-Authorities-Team-with-Digital-Identity-Platform-to-Improve-Fuel-Subsidy-Program
Mobile ID World September 17, 2018

Indonesian Authorities Team with Digital Identity Platform to Improve Fuel Subsidy Program

Read More
Pxetk Dk3_400x400
News Releases January 22, 2018

The ID2020 Alliance Announces New Partners in Digital Identity Initiative

Read More

Get involved

Join The Alliance