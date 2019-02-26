We need to get digital ID right
Identity is vital for political, economic, and social opportunity. But systems of identification are archaic, insecure, lack adequate privacy protection, and for over a billion people, inaccessible. Digital identity is being defined now — and we need to get it right.
People Worldwide Live
Without A Digital ID
is outside of
individual control
privacy are
insufficient
neither portable
nor persistent
Since 2016, ID2020 has advocated for ethical, privacy-protecting approaches to digital ID.
For the one in seven people globally who lacks a means to prove their identity, digital ID offers access to vital social services and enables them to exercise their rights as citizens and voters and participate in the modern economy. But doing digital ID right means protecting civil liberties and putting control over personal data back where it belongs...in the hands of the individual.
Every day, we rely on a variety of forms of identification to go about our lives: our driver’s license, passport, work badge and building access cards, debit and credit cards, transit passes, and more.
But technology is evolving at a blinding pace and many of the transactions that require identification are today being conducted digitally. From e-passports to digital wallets, online banking to social media accounts, these new forms of digital ID allow us to travel, conduct business, access financial and health records, stay connected, and much more.
While the move to digital ID has had many positive effects, it has been accompanied by countless challenges and setbacks, including large-scale data breaches affecting millions of people. Most of the current tools are archaic, insecure, lack appropriate privacy protections and commoditize our data. But that’s about to change and ID2020 is leading the charge.
We are businesses, nonprofits, governments and individuals...working in collaboration to ensure that the future of digital identity is, indeed, #goodID.
We are
Providing program support through our Catalytic Fund and Advisory Services to accelerate the uptake of good digital ID.Learn More
Steering the market towards good digital ID solutions through our Certification Mark.Learn More
Advocating for ethical approaches to digital ID.Learn More
Closing the identity gap is an enormous challenge. It will take the work of many committed people and organizations coming together across different geographies, sectors and technologies. But it’s exciting to imagine a world where safe and secure digital identities are possible, providing everyone with an essential building block to every right and opportunity they deserve.Peggy Johnson Executive VP, Business Development, Microsoft Corporation
Digital identity has the capacity to enable access to vital, life-saving services in many different development and humanitarian contexts, including by accelerating access to basic health care systems. I am excited to join ID2020's Executive Board, and guide the organization and partners in harnessing innovative technologies and multi-sectoral collaboration to benefit the world's most vulnerable populations.Dr. Seth Berkley CEO, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance
Accenture has joined the ID2020 Alliance with partners like Microsoft to create an open, human-centric approach to identity. The alliance draws on advances in biometrics and innovative technologies and brings together expertise from business, government and non-government agencies.Christine Leong Digital Identity Innovations Lead